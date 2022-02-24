221179 SHAQUILLE BARNES Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARNES, SHAQUILLE DESHORN 02/23/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INT/S/D COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSS SCH 3 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Firearm Crime Criminal Law Status Felon Possession Marijuana Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector