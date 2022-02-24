221182 MATTHEW HUDSON Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HUDSON, MATTHEW GREGORY 02/23/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 220CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Matthew Hudson Misdemeanor Matthew Gregory Status Incl Status Gun Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector