221184 DASHAUN GRIFFIN Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GRIFFIN, DASHAUN JOAQUIN 02/23/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joaquin Griffin Status Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector