221186 JALEIK PRIDGEN Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PRIDGEN, JALEIK NIEM AHMAD 02/23/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 136RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLITTERING NOT >15 LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET