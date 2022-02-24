PRIDGEN, JALEIK NIEM AHMAD 02/23/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 136

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LITTERING NOT >15 LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

