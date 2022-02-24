221191 CAMERON MOORE Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MOORE, CAMERON WORSLEY 02/23/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Felony Bond Incl Status Status Cameron Moore Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector