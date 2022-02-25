221197 KEYONCE WILLIAMS Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, KEYONCE JASHYIA 02/24/2022Age: 19 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 155SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Misdemeanor Secu Status Law Nbnd Status Simple Assault Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector