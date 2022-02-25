ROSS, MIRANDA NICOLE 02/24/2022

Age: 24 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 130

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags