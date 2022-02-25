221200 MATTHEW ROBERTS Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 ROBERTS, MATTHEW CARVER 02/24/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 155RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETIMPEDE TRAFFIC SIT/STAND/LIE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Matthew Roberts Status Type Officer Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector