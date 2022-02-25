221201 KIMBERLY MOORE Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 MOORE, KIMBERLY KEYS 02/24/2022Age: 50 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 197HOLDING MEETING WHILE WEARING MASK, HOOD, ETC. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: ROFAFTA - EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Type Kimberly Moore Operator Tag Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector