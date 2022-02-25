221204 VICTOR DANIELS Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 DANIELS, VICTOR ELIJAH 02/24/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Victor Daniels Victor Elijah Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector