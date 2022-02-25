DANIELS, VICTOR ELIJAH 02/24/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160

FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags