221208 KAMERON MCNEILL Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 MCNEILL, KAMERON MALIEK 02/24/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 163FTA - CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL TO SECURE PASSEN UNDER 16 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET