221211 WILLIAM BOYD Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 BOYD, WILLIAM TRAVIS 02/24/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 110ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/ JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor William Boyd Crime William Travis Incl Status Assault Weapon Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector