BATTLE, RONNIE DARNELL 02/25/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET