221230 DEMETRIUS WARD Feb 28, 2022 Feb 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARD, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 02/25/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 183INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETB&E TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET