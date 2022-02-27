221236 DESHA BELL Feb 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 BELL, DESHA DEVON 02/25/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ > 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector