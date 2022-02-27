LEWIS, DAMION DEVONTE 02/25/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 250

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSSEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

USE OF RED OR BLUE LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET