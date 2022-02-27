221259 NICHOLAS EDWARDS Feb 27, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 EDWARDS, NICHOLAS JAQUAN 02/26/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 160FALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW MINOR PRSENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Assault Nicholas Edwards Nbnd Status Status Nicholas Jaquan Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector