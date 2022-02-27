221261 SUNSHINE ARROYO Feb 27, 2022 56 min ago 1 of 2 ARROYO, SUNSHINE MAE 02/26/2022Age: 43 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 120FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Arroyo Sunshine Mae Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector