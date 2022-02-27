221262 RENOLDO ONEAL Feb 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ONEAL, RENOLDO LILJUAN 02/26/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 140CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCHVI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Misdemeanor Weaponry Firearm Status Felony Felon Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector