HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO 02/26/2022

Age: 51 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 140

DWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

NOL - NO OPERATOR LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags