221279 XAVIER GATLIN Feb 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 GATLIN, XAVIER DEVON 02/27/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET