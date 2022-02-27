BRANDENBURG, DONOVAN MICHAEL 02/27/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 180

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags