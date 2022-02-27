BROWN, ELIJAH DONNELL 02/27/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: Weight: 0

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE AFFRAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags