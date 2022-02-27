221286 ETHAN FORTUNE Feb 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FORTUNE, ETHAN PAYNE 02/27/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 155POSS/MANUFACTOR FRAUD ID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Incl Status Misdemeanor Ethan Fortune Status Ethan Payne Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector