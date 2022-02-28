DEFRANCO, MATTHEW ISIAH 02/27/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160

ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags