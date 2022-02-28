221289 MATTHEW DEFRANCO Feb 28, 2022 40 min ago 1 of 2 DEFRANCO, MATTHEW ISIAH 02/27/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Assault Crime Felony Matthew Defranco Misdemeanor Matthew Isiah Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector