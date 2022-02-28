221293 STEPHANIE PORTER Feb 28, 2022 38 min ago 1 of 2 PORTER, STEPHANIE ANN 02/27/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 110HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Dam Linguistics Type Stephanie Porter Rev Stephanie Ann Leave Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector