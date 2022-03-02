EVERETT, KHALIL DYSHEEM JY`CENE 02/28/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 200

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET