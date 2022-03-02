221297 KHALIL EVERETT Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 EVERETT, KHALIL DYSHEEM JY`CENE 02/28/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 200BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTAMPERING WITH VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector