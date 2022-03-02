DANIELS, KUMASI LAMONT 02/28/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 190

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK/ ENTER TERRORIZE/ INJURE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-INTIMIDATING STATE`S WITNESS - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET