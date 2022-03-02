221304 MARTHA IRWIN Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 IRWIN, MARTHA ANN 02/28/2022Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 120LITTERING NOT > 15LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAILURE TO YIELD - YIELD SIGN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector