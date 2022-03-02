MILLER, DAVEON D 03/01/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 145

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BATTERY OF UNBORN CHLD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKI/ ENTER TERRORIZE/ INJURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/ TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

