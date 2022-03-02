PRAYER, WILLIAM THOMAS 03/01/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 220

ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $120000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTER VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHCILE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHCILE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHCILE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL BREAKING/ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISION/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

