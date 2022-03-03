221340 WALTER COOLEY Mar 3, 2022 48 min ago 1 of 2 COOLEY, WALTER KYLE 03/02/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 195ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Assault Crime Felony Walter Cooley Misdemeanor Status Type Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector