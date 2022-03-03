221346 MEGAN GALLOP Mar 3, 2022 48 min ago 1 of 2 GALLOP, MEGAN LYNEE 03/02/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 167ALTER/ REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Misdemeanor Felony Crime Criminal Law Status Megan Gallop Felon Firearm Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector