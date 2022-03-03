221348 PATRICK COLIE Mar 3, 2022 48 min ago 1 of 2 COLIE, PATRICK FOUNTAIN 03/02/2022Age: 56 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180FTA-INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Motor Vehicle Patrick Colie Status Secu Status Felony Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector