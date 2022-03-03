221350 ANDREW BYRD Mar 3, 2022 47 min ago 1 of 2 BYRD, ANDREW 03/02/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 210CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $225.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Andrew Byrd Assault Nbnd Status Status Type Female Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector