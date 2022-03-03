RAY, TRAJONTE DEONTRELL 03/02/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 200

COMMON LAW UTTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags