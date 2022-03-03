221356 JAHKEI HARRIS Mar 3, 2022 48 min ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, JAHKEI TREYQUWAN 03/02/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Bond Law Assault Status Nbnd Status Threat Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector