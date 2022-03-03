221357 ANITA TURNAGE Mar 3, 2022 47 min ago 1 of 2 TURNAGE, ANITA DEVETTE 03/02/2022Age: 50 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 100POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Anita Turnage Firearm Anita Devette Crime Secu Status Felony Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector