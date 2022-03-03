221362 TRISTA STILES Mar 3, 2022 32 min ago 1 of 2 STILES, TRISTA DAWN 03/03/2022Age: 42 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 135POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSS SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Trista Stiles Paraphernalia Criminal Law Crime Possession Misdemeanor Incl Status Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector