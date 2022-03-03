221366 WILLIAM BATTLE Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BATTLE, WILLIAM BULLOCK 03/03/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 170FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTEFERE ELECT MONITOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags William Battle Status Bullock Criminal Law Crime Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector