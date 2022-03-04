221371 JERMON BURTON Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BURTON, JERMON RAYNARD 03/03/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 188INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING TO TERROIZE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV - DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV - POSS SCHEDULE VI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Secu Status Status Type Injury Burton Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector