BURTON, JERMON RAYNARD 03/03/2022

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 188

INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING OR ENTERING TO TERROIZE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PV - DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PV - POSS SCHEDULE VI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags