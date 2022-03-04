BELKNAP, JOHN MICHAEL 03/03/2022

Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 217

2ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

2ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

2ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

2ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

