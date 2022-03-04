221372 JOHN BELKNAP Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BELKNAP, JOHN MICHAEL 03/03/2022Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 2172ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET2ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET2ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET2ND DEGREE SEXUAL EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags John Belknap John Michael Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector