221374 RAY PARKER Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PARKER, RAY 03/03/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 129LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Motor Vehicle Ray Parker Felony Larceny Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector