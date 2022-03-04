221386 ABED HAMED Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HAMED, ABED ALAZIZ 03/03/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160ASSAULT ON A FEMALE-VIOL OF RELEASE CONDISTIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Female-viol Law Assault Secu Status Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector