221387 EVAJIA JOYNER Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 JOYNER, EVAJIA TREVON 03/03/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 180ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTEFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET