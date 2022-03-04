JOYNER, EVAJIA TREVON 03/03/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 180

ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTEFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags