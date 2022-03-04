221388 DAQUARIS CRANDELL Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CRANDELL, DAQUARIS DESHAN 03/03/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 147POSS SCH II-PV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS SCH VI - PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON CONSPIRACY - PV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Status Crime Criminal Law Robbery Type Bond Weapon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector