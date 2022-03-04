221392 KELVIN EBRON Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 EBRON, KELVIN JAY 03/03/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 245FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAPON OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON WITHIN CITY LIMITS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Weapon Status Sport Weaponry Incl Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector