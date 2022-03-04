221393 ANTHONY CANNON Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CANNON, ANTHONY LEON 03/04/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 160FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Anthony Cannon Anthony Leon Secu Status Misdemeanor Fail Work Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector