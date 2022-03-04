BEST, WILLIAM CARL 03/04/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags