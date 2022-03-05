221401 RICHARD CUNICH Mar 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CUNICH, RICHARD DAVIS 03/04/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 260ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DEXPIRED/ NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/ TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Richard Cunich Richard Davis Law Crime Medicine Assault Nbnd Status Status Female Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector